CSK vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Considering their history and the success they have tasted in the Indian Premier League, a contest between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians drives much interest. However, considering how the season has turned out to be for the two teams so far, one looks clear favourite. CSK have been completely off-colour. They started on a promising note beating the defending champions but have since fallen to the bottom of the pile. MI recovered from that season-opening loss and are third in the points table.

CSK vs MI Head-To-Head

Chennai and Mumbai have squared off against each other 29 times before including once this season. Historically, it has been MI who been the dominant one with 17 victories so far. On the other hand, CSK have won 12 matches. Their last meeting was also the IPL 2020 opener when CSK won by five wickets.

CSK vs MI WEATHER FORECAST

CSK vs MI Pitch And Toss Report

Sharjah was a heaven for batsmen when the season started. And as it has progressed, bowlers have started having a lot more say now. Settling in and then going for the shots seems to be the best strategy now something which a lot of CSK batsmen prefer. MI too have batters who take time before going hammer and tongs. However, they also have a couple of proven big-hitters capable of going after the bowlers from ball one. Last two matches here were won by team batting second. However, the previous three were won by the team that batted first. Tricky.

CSK vs MI Fantasy Tips

Quinton de Kock (captain), Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ambati Rayudu, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Sam Curran

CSK vs MI Predicted Playing XI

CSK: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav/N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla/, Josh Hazlewood

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

CSK vs MI Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult