<h2>CSK vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Dubai and it promises to be nothing short of a cracker as two of the most popular figures of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - would be leading their franchises. It would be interesting to see Dhoni makes any changes to his side or not as he does not believe in a lot of chopping and changing during a tournament, while RCB could make a few changes to their side in the bowling department. <p></p><h2>Head to Head</h2> <p></p>CSK has dominated the head-to-head battle against RCB by a 15-8 margin and would hence start favourites. <p></p><h2>WEATHER FORECAST</h2> <p></p>The evening in Dubai is expected to be slightly cooler than the day. The temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius while the skies will be hazy. <p></p><h2>Pitch Condition/Report And Toss</h2> <p></p>The sides chasing have not done reasonably well at this venue and only on one occasion, the chasing side was successful thus far (at the time of writing this article). In the last two games, teams batting first have put up mammoth totals and registered wins by big margins here. <p></p><h2>Fantasy Tips</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper </strong> AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters </strong> <strong>Virat Kohli (vc), </strong>Devdutt Padikkal, Shane Watson, <strong>Faf du Plessis (c)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong> Chris Morris, Dwayne Bravo <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma <p></p><h2>Likely 11</h2> <p></p><h3>Chennai Super Kings:</h3> <p></p>Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. <p></p><h3>Royal Challengers Bangalore:</h3> <p></p>Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. <p></p><h2>FULL SQUADS</h2> <p></p><h3>Chennai Super Kings:</h3> <p></p>Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay. <p></p><h3>Royal Challengers Bangalore:</h3> <p></p>Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Umesh Yadav. <p></p><h2 class="meta-post-info clearfix">LIVE STREAMING</h2> <p></p><div>Live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar.</div>