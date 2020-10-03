MS Dhoni gave it his all on Friday but could not take Chennai Super Kings over the line against Subrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, losing their third consecutive game. Dhoni – who walked in at No 5, with the side needing over 12 runs per over, the CSK skipper took his time initially. But once he got a hang of the conditions, he took on the bowling but soon started coughing and struggling in the middle.

It seemed Dhoni had injured himself and was batting with the pain, but that was not the case. At the post-match presentation, Dhoni clarified that there was no injury but the dry conditions that made his struggle in the middle.

“I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off,” he said after the match.

Now ardent fans of Dhoni are hailing his dedication despite the loss.

Hats off to @msdhoni bhai..even in this heat keeping for 20 overs and then running (sprinting for his team) lots n lots of respect..now that’s what we call never ever giving up in toughest moments. Giving all in for his team#respect #cricket pic.twitter.com/LijSsHCUR7 Abhi Rajput (@Abhii2910) October 3, 2020

Struggled to finish the game, but we always loves you MS ❤ #CSKvSRH #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7ukGVgwcue Kalyan Sagar (@pksagar07) October 3, 2020

I could understand his pain… Being a wicketkeeper and playing for almost 11 overs in UAE condition is absolutely difficult. This time too shall pass MSD.. #respect #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/fcBn2lnWdo Amit Gawande (@AmitThewall) October 3, 2020

CSK are currently placed bottom of the points table in the early stages of the league in UAE. CSK would hope to bounce back to winning ways in their next clash.