Actor and film critic Kamal R Khan slammed CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the 39-year old could not take his side over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Dubai. Chasing 165 to win, Dhoni scored 47 off 36 balls but that was not good enough on the night. In a bid to insult Dhoni, KRK said that by dying your hair, you do not become young. He also said that Dhoni should not insult himself by playing cricket anymore.

He asked him to retire with grace as fans cannot see him struggle in the way he did in Dubai on Friday in the dry conditions.

“Bhai @msdhoni ! 2 , ! , ! , ! !”, tweeted KRK.

After the match, Dhoni said that he was coughing and struggling in the middle because of the dry conditions and accepted that there has to be a change of approach after CSK lost their third consecutive match.

“I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off,” he said after the match.

CSK are currently placed bottom of the points table in the early stages of the league in UAE. CSK would hope to bounce back to winning ways in their next clash.