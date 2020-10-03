MS Dhoni – who scored 47 off 36 balls – for a change could not take his side home in a 165 run chase as Chennai Super Kings lost their third consecutive game in the ongoing 13th Indian Premier League. CSK fell 17 runs short against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Dubai.

The 39-year old in the last phase of his knock seemed to be coughing and struggling, something you do not see the former India captain do.

He explained it was dry out there and that is why his throat dried up and he started coughing.

“I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off,” he said after the match.

Dhoni admitted that he could not get the timing right as he was trying to hit the ball too hard when the wicket was on the slower side.

“I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard,” Dhoni said after his side’s third defeat in four matches.

“Long time back once we lost three in a row. We need to get a lot of things right. It is professionalism. We need to take our catches not bowl no-balls. Those are controllable and maybe we are getting too relaxed,” he added further.

CSK are currently placed bottom of the points table in the early stages of the league in UAE. CSK would hope to bounce back to winning ways in their next clash.