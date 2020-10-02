MS Dhoni becomes the most-capped cricketer in the Indian Premier League. With 194 appearances, the CSK skipper surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina to the feat. As Dhoni walked out for the toss, he added the feather on his cap. Not just CSK, both Raina and Dhoni have been part of famous wins for the national side as well. Under his leadership, CSK has won 100 out of 163 matches.

He was not a part of the franchise in 2016 and 2017 as CSK was banned. He then joined Rising Pune Supergiants in the interim period. In 2018, CSK made a winning comeback to IPL.

Dhoni has amassed 4476 runs in 193 matches at an average of 42.22 and a strike-rate of 137.89 and has scored 23 half-centuries in the league. To add to that, he has 39 stumpings and 102 catches to his name, just showing his contribution from behind the stumps.

With Raina having pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’, Dhoni would in all probability become the first player in IPL to play 200 games. If he does not suffer an injury, he should get to the mark in this season. Currently, CSK is languishing at the bottom of the points table after two losses in consecutive games, they would like to get back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Dubai.

At Dubai, fans would hope Dhoni who has been batting lower down the order promotes himself higher in the order and get among the runs. He has been short of runs and fans have also questioned his negative mindset.

Dhoni has been an asset for his franchise ever since he was brought on board for a record amount in 2008. Since then, he has led the franchise to three titles and the CSK team has made the top four on most occasions.

The 39-year old announced his international retirement in August and fans were heartbroken.