Suresh Raina – who recently pulled out of the upcoming season of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’ – has been an integral part of the CSK side and his contribution along with MS Dhoni has been the hallmark of the franchise. Former India opener Kris Srikkanth said that Raina – who brings a lot of energy to the team – will be missed, but Dhoni will take care of the situation with his experience.

“Chennai Super Kings are definitely going to miss Raina. Firstly, as a player, as a batsman. Most importantly, fielder and part-time bowler. And as a vice-captain and support to Dhoni. Raina has been a huge support to Dhoni. He brings a lot of energy to the team. You’re going to miss all that,” Kris Srikanth said in his YouTube show ‘Cheeky Cheeka’.

“Two big blows for CSK. Now it’s all in the hands of Dhoni. He will handle it well, he has seen situations well. Even in such a situation, he will be able to do well,” he added.

CSK – who have gone through difficult times ever since landing in UAE – two ace players pulled out and a couple of their players and 13 members of the support staff contracted the coronavirus, which delayed their resumption of training. The Dhoni-led side will also be playing the tournament opener on September 19.

Raina and Harbhajan Singh’s replacements have not been announced as yet. The 53-day tournament will be played across three cities – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Meanwhile, like Raina, Dhoni brought down the curtains on his glittering international career on August 15. Hence, eyes will be on Dhoni to see the kind of form he is in after 18 months of staying away from the game as his form could be the deciding factor for CSK.