DC vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Both sides – Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals – are coming off losses and would like to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with each other on Wednesday in Dubai. This will be the second face-off between the two sides. The Capitals beat the Royals by 46 runs in their previous meeting this season. While Rajasthan – who have Ben Stokes back – will look to avenge the defeat and get their campaign on track.

The Capitals on the other hand have played good cricket and are hence at the No 2 spot at the midway stage of the tournament. They would also like to start winning as the business end nears.

DC vs RR WEATHER FORECAST

The temperature, like always, will be on the higher side. It would fluctuate between 30-35-degrees Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be high with the dew factor unlikely to come into play. Rain will for sure not play a role in the fixture.

PITCH AND TOSS

The captain winning the toss will like to bat first, the trend has changed. The pitch will assist the batsmen and the spinners. Anything around 160-180 would be a challenging score.

DC vs RR Fantasy Tips

Jos Buttler (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa/Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

RR vs DC SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav