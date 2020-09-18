Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar took a trip down the memory lane as he shared a 15-year-old picture with his current IPL teammate and Australia legend Shane Watson.

Chahar posted a picture of him in his early teens taken with Watson which seems to be from Australia’s 2004 tour of India. He juxtaposed it with the one taken on Thursday in which he is standing alongside the veteran allrounder in their team hotel in the UAE.

Watson was holding a framed painting of himself that depicts his famous IPL 2019 final innings against Mumbai Indians as he batted with a bloodied knee and almost took CSK to the title before being run out for 80.

The framed painting is a gift CSK handed out awards to its players during an intimate ceremony in their team hotel. Captain MS Dhoni was given a Golden Cap for ‘scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019.’

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja received a sword ‘for being the most successful left-arm spinner in the IPL’.

Meanwhile, Chahar, who was one of the two players to have tested positive for the coronavirus, seems to have fully recovered and may even turn out in the season opening clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad has again tested positive and will continue to remain in isolation.

CSK’s preparation for the season suffered a major jolt when several members of their contingent tested positive for the deadly virus after landing in the UAE where the tournament is being held this time around.

As a result, the players and other officials were asked to remain in extended isolation meaning they had to wait more before getting their preparations up and running.

On Saturday, they will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.