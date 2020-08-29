After the news that Deepak Chahar tested positive came to light on Saturday, trouble has mounted for Chennai Super Kings - who were pitted as one of the favourites for IPL 13. Chahar was a part of the MS Dhoni-led side which had attended the six-day training camp in Chennai before heading for UAE. It is believed that the pacer may have picked up the deadly virus there. <p></p> <p></p>Now that the news is known to all cricket lovers, a chat between Deepak and his brother Rahul Chahar - who plays for the Mumbai Indians - is going viral. In the chat, a concerned, Rahul asks Deepak as to why he is not following the pandemic norms - like social distancing and wearing the mask - to which Deepak replies do we wear masks when we are with our family. <p></p> <p></p>Seems like Deepak's reply is coming back to haunt him as fans are not happy with his conduct: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Deepak Chahar tested positive for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID%E3%83%BC19?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID 19</a> <a href="https://t.co/wteMiQWAis">pic.twitter.com/wteMiQWAis</a></p> <p></p> Viiay (@Mindblinders_1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mindblinders_1/status/1299624802802573314?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Was Deepak Chahar too Overconfident and does BCCI needs to handle him like ECB did with Archer ??? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AskSportsTak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AskSportsTak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/vikrantgupta73?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vikrantgupta73</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rawatrahul9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rawatrahul9</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/manoj_dimri?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manoj_dimri</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sports_tak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sports_tak</a> <a href="https://t.co/JKJNzpKxsR">pic.twitter.com/JKJNzpKxsR</a></p> <p></p> Sam6509 (@Sam00838962) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sam00838962/status/1299632834026418177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sensibility of Deepak Chahar. <a href="https://t.co/AwCyGt20KO">pic.twitter.com/AwCyGt20KO</a></p> <p></p> PANKAJ (@ViewsOfPankaj) <a href="https://twitter.com/ViewsOfPankaj/status/1299630514152767488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">So Deepak Chahar has been tasted positive for Corona and put In quarantine.</p> <p></p>Also Deepak Chahar in Parallel Universe:- <a href="https://t.co/rtv1FFYCfV">pic.twitter.com/rtv1FFYCfV</a> <p></p> <p></p> Aaftab. (@Devastated_Soul) <a href="https://twitter.com/Devastated_Soul/status/1299591610334814208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">2 weeks old pic means this must be from when they were en route to Chennai for the camp, no pre quarantine, no masks, no social distancing.</p> <p></p>And now probably Deepak Chahar is the one tested positive. <a href="https://t.co/tnWrQDFSNO">pic.twitter.com/tnWrQDFSNO</a> <p></p> <p></p> Akshay (@Kohlify) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kohlify/status/1299605457057710082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">See <a href="https://twitter.com/vikrantgupta73?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vikrantgupta73</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rawatrahul9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rawatrahul9</a> deepak chahar was too carless.. If doctors are infected in ppe... Then anyone can <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AskSportsTak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AskSportsTak</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z9ejT2Kxp9">pic.twitter.com/Z9ejT2Kxp9</a></p> <p></p> Rakshit singh (@RakshitIm) <a href="https://twitter.com/RakshitIm/status/1299633974533267456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Chahar will now have two undergo two-week self-isolation and then has to test negative two times in a span of 24 hours to be fit again to join the squad. <p></p> <p></p>With less than three weeks to go for the start of the tournament, this comes as a massive blow for the franchise.