After the news that Deepak Chahar tested positive came to light on Saturday, trouble has mounted for Chennai Super Kings – who were pitted as one of the favourites for IPL 13. Chahar was a part of the MS Dhoni-led side which had attended the six-day training camp in Chennai before heading for UAE. It is believed that the pacer may have picked up the deadly virus there.

Now that the news is known to all cricket lovers, a chat between Deepak and his brother Rahul Chahar – who plays for the Mumbai Indians – is going viral. In the chat, a concerned, Rahul asks Deepak as to why he is not following the pandemic norms – like social distancing and wearing the mask – to which Deepak replies do we wear masks when we are with our family.

Seems like Deepak’s reply is coming back to haunt him as fans are not happy with his conduct:

Chahar will now have two undergo two-week self-isolation and then has to test negative two times in a span of 24 hours to be fit again to join the squad.

With less than three weeks to go for the start of the tournament, this comes as a massive blow for the franchise.