CSK pacer Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti – who has been a great source of inspiration for him – has broken her silence on Saturday evening after her brother tested positive for coronavirus in UAE – with less than three weeks to go for the start of the 13th season.

Malti had inspiring words for Deepak, as in her Twitter post she called the CSK pacer a ‘true warrior’ and was confident that he will fight this through and come out stronger.

Her tweet read: “You are a true warrior, born to fight Day is brighter after the darkest night May you come out stronger than ever before With love & prayers, waiting to see you roar.”

Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) August 29, 2020

Not just Deepak, but another CSK player, Ruturaj Gaikwad also tested positive for the deadly virus along with 12 other support staff members. This has come as a massive blow to the franchise, whose training plans have now been deferred as their self-isolation period has been extended.

Chahar and Gaikwad will have to self isolate themselves for two weeks and then take two tests in a span of 24 hours and have to test negative in order to resume training.

Meanwhile, ace CSK batsman Suresh Raina has pulled out of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’. As pert media reports, it is believed that his uncle passed away and his aunt is critical after unidentified assailants attacked them in Pathankot on August 19.

IPL 13 starts on September 19, but the fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI.