IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Will Gain From R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane’s Experience, Says Head Coach Ricky Ponting

While praising new Delhi Capitals recruits R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, team head coach Ricky Ponting has said that the duo will add a lot of experience to the team that has still to win the IPL title in 12 attempts so far.

Speaking after a net session on Tuesday (September 1), Ponting lavished praise on off-spinner Ashwin and batting ace Rahane. “Both of them are class players, and have been long-term Indian players. Ashwin has been one of the most successful spinners in the IPL history, and Rahane has led Rajasthan for a long time as well,” said the former Australia captain.

“They have all sorts of skill, class, and experience which they’ll add to our squad. We all know how important experience is in T20 cricket, and we understand that. We’ve got a young captain in Shreyas, but to have those older, more experienced minds on the ground will help us a lot.”

A warm and humid Tuesday evening at the ICC Academy in Dubai saw Capitals train under Ponting for the first time this season. The Australian legend said that the conditions were draining but his team was happy to be back together.

“The attitude from the start has been amazing, and today was no exception. It was hot and quite draining for the players but coming off on the back of a good season last year, you would expect the mood to be upbeat – and I was delighted to see that and it felt awesome to be back in the team environment, and I think there’s no better place than to be in the Delhi Capitals camp at the moment,” said Ponting.

Weather conditions will be a challenge this season for franchises, which could be overcome by managing training sessions better, Ponting said.

“We’ve got a smaller squad so I want to sort of manage our training sessions differently than we did last year. I’ve made it clear to the boys that we are not going to over-train in the first three weeks. I believe our preparation leading up to the first game is critical. I want to make sure that physically, technically, and tactically the boys are peaking for the first game,” he said.

“It is an unusual time we have got — having three weeks — I think we had slotted in about 20 training sessions before our first game, which in my opinion are too many, so we are just going to see how the boys are shaping up after every training session and then take it from there.”

