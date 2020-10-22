<span lang="en-GB">Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the finds for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 this season. The tall left-hander has already accumulated 321 runs from the 10 matches he has featured in so far at a staggering strike rate of 124.41. Clearly, the 20-year-old southpaw, who's rated as a player to watch out for this season by cricket pundits, has grabbed eyeballs for his batting exploits.<u></u><u></u></span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-GB">Off the field, Padikkal too has been grabbing attention albeit for his new look. The bright young prospect took the famous #BreakTheBeard challenge after his team-mate and South Africa super star AB de Villiers dished out his new look earlier. Padikkal took fans by surprise as he displayed his new look on Instagram. </span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-GB">"@abdevilliers17 thanks for being an icon on and off field! In awe of that style. Here is something of my own. Let's see who can match that... @rahultewatia20 , @vijay_41 are you ready? #BreakTheBeard #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard," he captioned the video. Similar to a Van Dyke style, his fans are cheering for this budding new shining star of RCB. In awe of that style. Here is something of my own. Let's see who can match that... @rahultewatia20 , @vijay_41 are you ready? #BreakTheBeard #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard

A post shared by Dev (@devpadikkal19) on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:05am PDT

The #BreakTheBeard challenge has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard.<u></u><u></u> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, ABD joined the list of superstars who have taken up the challenge in this year's IPL. 'Mr 360' posted a video of himself on Twitter where he gave his beard a break. "Change is the only constant" they say. Took this thought a bit seriously and decided to sport a new style! Smiling face with sunglasses what say @dk00019 @kieron.pollard55 @fafdup @krunalpandya_official. Can't wait to see who picks up this baton next! #BreakTheBeard #ipl2020 @break_the_beard," he wrote.<u></u><u></u> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Change is the only constant" they say. Took this thought a bit seriously and decided to sport a new style! 😎 what say @dk00019 @Kieron.pollard55 @Fafdup @krunalpandya_official. 

Can't wait to see who picks up this baton next! #BreakTheBeard #ipl2020 

@break_the_beard pic.twitter.com/0WP8yWRa7W

AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Padikkal came into the spotlight after scoring 580 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in 2019. The Karnataka batsman was the leading run getter in the tournament by a huge margin and scored the runs at an average of 64 and a whopping strike rate of above 175. He had a brilliant first season in domestic cricket, scoring more than 900 runs in first class cricket and averaged close to 60 in List A format.<u></u><u></u></span> <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-GB">RCB currently occupy the second position in the points table with 14 points from their 10 matches. Virat Kohli &amp; Co. next face Chennai Super Kings on October 25<sup>th</sup> (Sunday).</span>