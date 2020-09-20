MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are very good friends and share a strong bond as they have been playing for the same side (India or CSK) for years. But have there been differences recently. Raina rubbished the reports that suggested that the ace left-hander was not happy with the room he was provided in UAE after he pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’.

As they say, there cannot be smoke without fire!

Did Dhoni mean Raina when he said ‘as cricketers, we criticize a lot’ at the press conference after CSK won the tournament opener by five wickets against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi?

“It is an amazing job done by the IPL, especially ones behind the scenes. To make it happen there are a hundred different things; as cricketers we easily criticize stuff,” CSK skipper said.

Dhoni and Raina – who have been part of World Cup triumphs together – announced their international retirement last month. Both the cricketers chose August 15th to call it a day breaking the hearts of millions. What also testifies their bond is that Raina made the announcement minutes after Dhoni.

“To have the practice facilities like these at the ICC academy were fantastic. Unless you get practice facilities you won’t play well in a tournament like this,” the 39-year-old added.

CSK – who have had players pull out and players contracting the virus – would be sleeping better after the win over the most successful franchise in the history of the league.

The 39-year old also received praise for his masterstroke to send Sam Curran ahead of him in the batting order.