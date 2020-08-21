IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders Captain, Promises To ‘Give It All’

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on Friday (August 21) said the lack of extensive training will be a factor ahead of the IPL but the two-time champions will give their “all” to make their fans proud in the event beginning in UAE on September 19.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening while KKR landed in Abu Dhabi in the night.

The players will be confined to their hotel rooms and only after three rounds of testing they will begin training for the T20 league shifted to UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This IPL will be different. What has happened in the world has pained us deeply and it is surely a challenge to play cricket. But we understand that when we play the game, we bring happiness to our fans,” Karthik told the KKR website.

“Yes, there will be a bio bubble. Yes, we haven’t played or trained extensively for the last few months. Yes, the road ahead may be full of obstacles. But we promise to give it all,” said Karthik.

KKR will miss the crowd support they get at Eden Gardens but Karthik believes that every player will keep the iconic venue in his heart while playing in the UAE.

“We may not be playing this year at our home Eden Gardens, but it is where our heart is. As we embark on our journey to the UAE, with slight nervousness and immense enthusiasm, we seek your (fans’) blessings.”

KKR’s Kuldeep Yadav admitted the lockdown had taken a toll on him.

“Initially, it was very tough to adjust when the lockdown was imposed, because we were unable to practice outdoors. But I am completely ready now. In fact, I will be happy if there is a match in the next 7 days! I can’t wait to get back in action,” he said.

