After a string of disappointing performances, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has opted to step down as captain and English skipper Eoin Morgan will take over the leadership duties. KKR CEO Venky Mysore confirmed the news and also said that Karthik and Morgan will work closely together.

“We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice-captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said.