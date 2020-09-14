Amid all the buzz, CSK allrounder Dwayne Bravo – who was playing the recently concluded CPL – joined the team in Dubai on Monday, Bravo was greeted to a ‘champions’ welcome by the hotel in Dubai. He has been over the years been a popular player among Indian fans and his songs are loved by his fans.

The CSK player took to his Instagram page to give his fans a glimpse of his welcome in the city. He shared a video along with two photos. Bravo captioned the post, “A champion welcome!! Mr 500 @chennaiipl great to be back again”.

BRAVO’S ROLE IN CSK

Bravo has over the years been one of the integral parts of the franchise. He has a unique ability to win matches with the bat, the ball, and in the field by taking spectacular catches. The experienced West Indian will be crucial for CSK this season in UAE as the pitch will offer help to slow bowlers and Bravo is a master of changeups. He has the slower delivery, the slow cutter, and many other variations and that is what will make him an asset for the side this year.

MI vs CSK OPENER

CSK – who had players pull out of the tournament to players contracting the coronavirus – will be playing the tournament opener in four days’ time. They have the experience and hence can recover from such a scenario and then Dhoni as a leader has been there and seen it all.

The match will take place on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.