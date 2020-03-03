Former India skipper MS Dhoni has a massive fanbase all across the world, but in Chennai, the fandom goes to an all-new level. He is more like a superstar in Chennai, somewhat of the stature of actor Rajinikanth, who too hails from the city. The 38-year-old cricketer arrived in Chennai late on Monday evening and since then there has been a massive buzz surrounding him, as expected.

After the practice session on Monday evening, while the team was returning to the hotel on the bus, fans followed the vehicle, just to catch a glimpse of their hero. While the bus stopped for a brief moment because of a signal, fans, who were on their bikes took out their mobile phones and started clicking pictures.

The video that was posted on social media, saw the World Cup-winning captain sitting in his favourite corner seat at the back of the bus as other teammates were spotted sitting in front of him. The caption of the video read “First practice session of the season. Thala@msdhoni is back to his corner seat in the team bus!”

First practice session of the season. Thala @msdhoni is back to his corner seat in the team bus!💛🦁 Video Courtesy: @itsmadhu #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/3M7d8zA9WF MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 2, 2020

Dhoni is returning to cricket after a gap of eight months. Thala, as he is popularly known, has not played a cricket match since India’s loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand. He was also dropped from BCCI’s Central contract recently. With the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, it would be interesting to see if Dhoni gets picked.

This year’s IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.