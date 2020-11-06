Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is all excited to be back in the Playoffs stage of IPL after a gap of three years. RCB, who finished fourth on the points table in IPL this year, last qualified for the Playoffs spot in 2016, where they went on to lose the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The rejuvenated RCB lost their way in the second half of the league stage with four back-to-back defeats, but they still managed to end up on the fourth spot with a better net run rate than Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB will now lock horns against Sunrisers in the Eliminator 1 on Friday.

Ahead of the big clash, skipper Kohli talked about the qualification for playoffs and said everyone in the team is excited to go all the way.

“It’s a great feeling to part of the last 4. Qualification is something every team aims for initially and we have crossed that hurdle. It’s only exciting us more and more to be ready for what’s to unfold next week for us. Really exciting times. The last time we qualified we know what happened. The team got a great boost and everyone got excited to go all the way. That’s the aim. Feels great to back in playoffs after 3 years,” Virat Kohli said in a video post on RCB’s Twitter handle.

The 32-year-old further talked about his approach to handle different situations on the field and claims he relies highly on his instincts to move forward.

“You need to be aware on the field to be able to adjust to different situations. Sometimes you prepare for Plan A but Plan B hits you really, really early in the game. I think it is left up to your own intelligence as a player and try to bring that experience onto the field. Just have the awareness of where the game is heading,” Kohli said in a video posted by RCB on Twitter when answering about his captaincy style.

“I am big on instinct. I think your instincts usually guide you in the right direction and I try to follow that every time. Sometimes, when the opposition outplays you, you have to accept it and move on,” he added.