David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns again soon Delhi Capitals on Sunday in the quest to enter their third IPL final. SRH beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday to book their place for Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 on Friday.

With five defeats in last six games, DC have lost their way in their tournament after a decent start to it. The problem lies in their batting-order were the big names failed to perform at a crucial stage. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer, none of DC batsmen has scored consistently with the bat.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as a brute force in the second half of the tournament with four back-to-back wins that too in do-or-die games against the top teams of the points table. Skipper David Warner has returned to form with the bat and the inclusion of Jason Holder is providing the right balance to the Playings XI.

What to expect from DC vs SRH?

It is going to be one a cracker of a contest with both teams eyeing the IPL glory, especially Delhi Capitals, who have not played a final since the inception of the tournament. SRH will be hoping for the comeback of their in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Wridhimman Saha, who missed the eliminator due to injury.

Head-to-Head in IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Delhi Capitals twice in this season, which also includes a thumping 88-run win at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on their second meeting

IPL 2020 Final Prediction: DC or SRH – Who Will Face MI?

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the game as favourites to seal the place in IPL final. Looking at the current form of DC, it will be an uphill task for Shreyas Iyer and Co. to get the better of high-flying Sunrisers in the Qualifier 2.