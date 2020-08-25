IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have announced former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris has joined the team as their new bowling coach. The 40-year-old will link up with the squad in the UAE where the upcoming season of the league will be played from September 19.

Harris replaces countryman James Hopes who will be unable to travel to the UAE owing to personal reasons after having been associated with the team for two years.

Harris, who played 27 Tests, 21 ODIs and 3 T20Is between 2009 and 2015, is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Harris said in a statement. “This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise’s ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

A late entrant to the international stage, Harris took 161 wickets across formats.

The 40-year-old also played 37 IPL matches in which he took 45 wickets at 27 and also won title trophy with the erstwhile Deccan Chargers in 2009. He also represented Kings XI Punjab later on.

Harris has prior coaching experience having been associated with the Australian national cricket teamteam, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

He will join the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, spin bowling coach Samuel Badree and head of talent scout Vijay Dahiya.