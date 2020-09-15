The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10. This would be the second time for the IPL in the UAE, after the first few games in 2014 were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah due to the general elections in India.

Here’s a look at some of the all-time IPL records –

Mumbai Indians have won the most number of IPL titles (four). Chennai Super Kings are second in the list with three.

Among the eight active franchises, Delhi Capitals remain the only side not to play an IPL final.

Virat Kohli is IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer – 5,412 runs@37.84 in 177 games with five centuries and 36 fifties. He has remained unbeaten 26 times.

Only two batsmen have scored more than 5,000 runs in the IPL – Kohli and Suresh Raina (5,368). It is pertinent to mention that Kohli has been part of a single franchise for the entire duration of the tournament. Raina, who has hit 4,527 runs for CSK across 10 seasons, played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 – scoring 841 runs – due to a two-year spot-fixing ban on the three-time champions.

Chris Gayle has the highest individual score in the IPL – 175* off 66 for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors – in 2013 – at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

David Warner (Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad) has the most number of scores over fifty (48).

Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab) has smashed the most number of sixes (326) across the 12 seasons so far. He’s ahead of the No. 2 AB de Villiers by 114 sixes.

Kohli, the India and RCB captain, blasted 973 runs including four centuries in 2016 – the most by a batsman in a single IPL edition.

Gayle is the only batsman to smack six centuries in the IPL. He’s followed by Kohli, who has gone past the three-figure mark five times.

Lasith Malinga (MI), who has pulled out of the 2020 season in the UAE, citing personal reasons, is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL – 170 scalps in 122 games with six four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

Alzarri Joseph (MI) made a dream debut last year with 6/12 in 3.4 overs – the best bowling figures in the IPL – against SRH. The previous best was Sohail Tanvir’s 6/14 in the inaugural edition in 2008.

James Faulkner (Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions, Pune Warriors, Kings XI Punjab) has the most five-wickets-in-an-innings (2) in the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) has scalped the most wickets (32) in a single edition of IPL. He achieved the feat in 2013.

In total, 14 bowlers have so far taken 100-plus wickets in IPL, of which 11 are Indian. Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad) holds the record for most wickets by an Indian bowler – 157.

Mishra has also claimed the most hattricks (3) in the IPL. Fans have witnessed a total of 19 hattricks during the event’s 12 years.

Raina has grabbed the most catches (102 in 192 innings)