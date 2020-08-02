The Indian Premier League Governing Council met on Sunday evening to decide the way forward for the T20 League to be held in UAE. With the pandemic scare, there were new rules and timings in place. The IPL GC confirmed that the IPL 13 would start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 13 in UAE:

The tournament will start from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. This was finalised in the crucial meet that took place.

10 double-headers would be there in the 53-day tournament with evening matches starting half an hour earlier at 7:30 PM IST.

All the eight teams will leave India after August 26 and each team would be allowed maximum of 24 players.

If a player is unwell due to the coronavirus, a replacement would be permitted. This was a big takeaway from the meet.

At least till the midway point of the tournament, crowds will not be allowed. After that, a decision would be taken after assessing the situation.