The much-awaited meeting of the Indian Premier League’s Governing Council will be held on August 2 to finalise the schedule of the tournament set to be played in the UAE, chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Tuesday.

The league will get underway from September 19 with the final to be played on November 8.

“The IPL governing council will meet on August 2,” Patel told PTI.

Post the meeting the franchises will be handed over the Standard Operating Procedure.

“It is expected that franchises will be handed the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) after the meeting,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting will be attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary General Jay Shah.

Notably, the tenure of both Ganguly and Shah have come to an end but the BCCI has appealed in the Supreme Court to amend its constitution and relax norms related to the cooling-off period.

The matter will be heard on August 17.

While the window allows for a full IPL season, there will be less number of double-headers keeping in mind the interest of the broadcasters.

Among the various issues that will come up for discussion includes granting permission to players to travel with their families. A senior franchise official told PTI that it will be “criminal” to keep players away from their families for two months in a bio-secure bubble.

“During normal times, the wives and girlfriends, join the players during a specified period but this is a completely different scenario. If families travel, can they be confined to rooms without being able to move around normally?” an official asked.

“There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months?” the official added.

Apart from that the revenue loss from gate receipts since the matches will be played in empty stadiums due to coronavirus pandemic will also be discussed.

The franchises are also concerned about accommodation plan and catering services.