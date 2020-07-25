Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh – who is part of the Chennai Super Kings took a sly dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli once the IPL 2020 dates were announced amid the pandemic. Taking the liberty of being Kohli’s senior, Harbhajan asked Kohli if the shoes were specially designed for CSK. Kohli – who endorses multiple brands on social media posted a video of the Puma Cricket shoes.

Kohli was wearing yellow and the colour of the shoe was also yellow, which also happens to be the colours for CSK and that is why Harbhajan pokes fun at him by asking him if they were specially made for them.

“Looks like Specially made for,” Bhajji tweeted.

The Southern franchisees – who have had contrasting fates over the years in IPL, will lock horns with each other once again in the 13th edition of the T20 League.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the dates while speaking to IANS and that set social media abuzz during the pandemic. Amid all the depressing pandemic, the IPL news came as a breath of fresh air for fans who took to Twitter to express their happiness. Patel announced the League will take place in UAE and will start from September 18 and added that the news has already been conveyed to the various franchises.