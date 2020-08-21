The Indian Premier League has unveiled its new logo featuring sponsor Dream11 a day after announcing the fantasy sports platform has won the title rights for the upcoming season of the T20 tournament set to be played in the UAE.

The BCCI was in hunt for a new title sponsor after VIVO, the Chinese phone maker, pulled out of its deal, at least for this season, following the escalation of diplomatic tension between India and China. Dream11 will be paying Rs 222 crore for the rights, an amount nearly half of what VIVO was paying as part of its five-year deal with the Indian cricket board.

Dream11 was already one of the IPL sponsors and has been partnering six franchises as well.

“We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in a statement on Wednesday.

He continued, “Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11.”

The upcoming season will be played in a bio-secure bubble with fans not allowed inside the venues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, IPL teams have started arriving in the UAE to set base and start preparations for what is expected to be a gruelling season. For Indian cricketers, this will be the first time they will play in a competitive tournament since the coronavirus outbreak upended the cricket schedule in March.

Players have been given strict instructions to not break the protocols as reports emerge of the rise of coronavirus cases in the UAE. “Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don’t want that because of someone’s mistake, others get infected and suffer,” news agency IANS quoted unnamed BCCI official as saying.