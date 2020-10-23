A hamstring injury ruled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma out of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma suffered the injury during MI's last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>In a statement issued before the CSK game, Mumbai Indians said, "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing." <p></p> <p></p>"Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement added. <p></p> <p></p>Veteran Kieron Pollard took over the leadership duties from Rohit. <p></p> <p></p>"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," the statement added. <p></p> <p></p>Defending champions Mumbai Indians are on course for making the play-offs. Their next game is on Sunday.