Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra is hoping that no Jofra Archer-like bio-security breach takes place in UAE during the IPL. During the England-West Indies series last month, Archer made headlines for breaching the bio-security cover in place to visit his house in Hove and was suspended for the second Test and was handed a hefty fine.

Nehra hopes with eight franchises such incidents could be more and that is something that the BCCI and the organising committee should be careful about as it could put the team and other players at risk during the pandemic.

“We have seen one incident of Jofra Archer. We are hoping those sort of incidents doesn’t take place. There it was a bilateral series and teams were staying at the venues. In IPL, that will not be the case and there will be eight teams here. So, all the players should support the BCCI and the organising committee and be careful,” said Nehra in conversation on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

With franchises complaining about lack of clarity over the schedule and traveling and the SOP, the IPL Governing Council would meet on Sunday to discuss the blueprint and the way forward for the future of the tournament.

IPL Chairman had announced the tentative dates for the T20 tournament last month, but the BCCI has not got the nod from the Indian government as yet, but are expecting it soon.