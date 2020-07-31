With the flying restrictions in place in South Africa due to the pandemic and the rising cases, the question that most franchises face is – will the SA players make it to UAE on time? Well, they could just make it as franchises could get ready to pool in to get them to the UAE on a chartered plane on time.

An official of one of the franchises speaking to IANS said that it is an idea that has been discussed informally and a final call will be taken once the IPL Governing Council (GC) meets on Sunday and gives the franchises a roadmap on the way forward going into the 13th edition of the league.

“We are aware that the South African players are somewhat stuck and we will take a call on them after the IPL GC meeting on Sunday. Informally we have had discussions and it is not restricted to one or two franchises. Almost all the franchises have top stars coming in from South Africa and it only makes sense to have them all fly in to UAE on a chartered plane and the franchises share the expense. A final call can only be taken by the francises after Sunday,” the official explained.

Echoing the sentiments, another official said that rather than each franchise hiring a chartered plane, all South African players can be brought to UAE on a single flight. “Why would we want one plane to bring a player for one franchise and another for another franchise? At a time when travel restrictions are on and everyone is moving very cautiously, it is only practical that we have them all come in together in one plane,” the official said.