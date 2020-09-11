Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg – who has been making a lot of predictions ahead of the IPL season – has made another one. The former spinner feels Kings XI Punjab will finish last in the points table this year. He feels Chris Gayle, Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell could win you some games, but not all. He also felt there they were too much up and down as a franchise.

“But the other guys there like Maxwell, Gayle, and Neesham, they just have the odd standout games, they are not very consistent with what you want from an overseas player. They are too much up and down. That’s why Kings XI are going to finish last,” he said on his Youtube channel.

Hogg had earlier also predicted that Royal Challengers Bangalore would be one of the finalists along with defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Adding further Higg said that all their overseas players are match-winners apart from England’s Chris Jordan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman from Afghanistan.

“For me their overseas player contingent is all match-winners apart from Rahman from Afghanistan and Jordan. Those two have specific roles in this particular team and are quality bowlers,” he added.

Maxwell has been a part of the franchise since 2014. He has won them many matches in the past but inconsistency has been a problem with him and the same has been the case with Chris Gayle. KXIP will rely heavily on in-form KL Rahul and they will hope, he along with Gayle get them off to good starts.

KXIP has made it to the finals once in 2014 when they lost to KKR in a thrilling final despite scoring 200+.