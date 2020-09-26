Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has reacted to the Anushka-Gavaskar controversy. The controversy was sparked after Gavaskar said while commentating that all RCB skipper Virat Kohli has faced during the lockdown is tennis ball from not so recognised bowlers.

While Gavaskar – who has been a legend in his own rights – was being slammed by fans on social media, Irfan took to Twitter and lend support to him. His tweet read: “Always respect, Sunil Gavaskar respect”.

Always respect #SunilGavaskar sir always Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2020

This did not go down well with actress Anushka, who was playing cricket for fun during the lockdown in their apartment in Mumbai and felt she was being spoken off. Gavaskar made the comment after Kohli failed with the bat against Kings XI Punjab in their second match.

The actress promptly hit back at the sexist remark made by the former India opener, calling his comments ‘distasteful’.

Later on, Gavaskar cleared the air on the subject saying that he never mentioned Anushka and was being misquoted.

RCB skipper Kohli – who is going to be a father soon – has not reacted on the controversy and it would be interesting to see if he responds with the bat as that is something he has done over the years in the past.

Meanwhile, after a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener, RCB has lost to KXIP and were outplayed in all the three departments. Kohli had a day to forget as he dropped two catches and did not do anything significant with the bat. RCB will look to bounce back to winning ways in their next match.