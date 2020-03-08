English allrounder Jofra Archer is all set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that he won’t take any part in this year’s edition of the league as he is suffering from a stress fracture.

An ECB statement confirmed on Saturday that the fast bowler is currently recovering from his elbow injury and is slated to undergo an MRI scan in a couple of days.

As per the statement, Archer will continue his rehabilitation process for the next two weeks and is expected to turn out for Sussex in May prior to England’s Test series against the West Indies.

On Friday, a statement by the Royals franchise confirmed that they are working closely with ECB to secure a speedy recovery.

We’re working with the ECB to help @JofraArcher secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/zZB6WFsQ5y Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 6, 2020

The Rajasthan Royals player is expected to return to action during the county season. Given the fact that the World T20 is slated later this year in Australia, England does not want to risk Archer, who has become an integral part of the squad.

It would come as a big setback for the Royals ahead of the IPL season as he is an integral part of the squad.