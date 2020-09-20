Rajasthan Royals will be without Jos Buttler for their IPL 2020 season opening clash on September 22 when they face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Buttler is in the middle of a mandatory quarantine period after having arrived in Dubai with his family. <p></p> <p></p>Buttler was part of England-Australia limited-overs series in the UK. He arrived for the IPL in a separate flight unlike other English and Australian cricketers who were flown in a special chartered flight together. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period because I'm here with my family - which is great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here," he revealed during a live video from the official RR Instagram account. <p></p> <p></p>Buttler is happy to have his family alongside for the event since the cricketers and other stakeholders will remain cut-off from the world as part of a bio-secure bubble to fight the coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>"It'll be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me," the wicketkeeper-batsman said. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, BCCI reduced the mandatory quarantine requirement from six days to 36 hours for cricketers arriving from UK as they were already part of a bi-secure bubble while taking part in a T20I and ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>RR though are still sweating on the availability of their star allrounder Ben Stokes who is with his ailing father in New Zealand. Stokes' father has been diagnosed with brain cancer. <p></p> <p></p>But in an encouraging sign for the winners of the inaugural season, Stokes has began training in New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>The 29-year-old, if available, will still miss a part of RR's campaign as he will have to complete mandatory quarantine period apart from passing three COVID-19 tests as well. <p></p> <p></p>RR will begin their campaign against CSK who defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Saturday.