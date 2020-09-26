Kangana Ranaut – the Bollywood actress who has strong views on an array of topics – lend her support to actress Anushka Sharma after former India opener Sunil Gavaskar’s sexist comment while commentating during an RCB match where Kohli underperformed. While supporting Anushka, Kangana reminded her of how she did not speak up for the ‘Queen’-actress when a Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Raut referred to her as ‘haramkhor’.

Kangana – who came up with two tweets on the issue – went on to accuse Anushka of ‘selective feminism’ and said that it is uncool.

In her first tweet, she wrote, “#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool.”

“Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband,” he second tweet read.

Kangana has recently been vocal about the flow of drugs in the Bollywood and claims that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.