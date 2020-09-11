IPL 2020: KKR Confirm Eoin Morgan And Pat Cummins Will be Available For Their Season Opener

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will have the services of both England captain Eoin Morgan and Australia speedster Pat Cummins for their season opener, the franchise CEO Venky Mysore has said.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, KKR have negotiated a six-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi — as opposed to the mandatory usual 14 for their foreign recruits who are yet to join them in the UAE.

The relaxation means Morgan, Cummins and England batsman Tom Banton will be available for selection when KKR play their first game on September 23 against defending champions Mumbai Indians/

All three are currently involved in a bilateral ODI series between England and Australia which will end on September 16. The thirteenth season of IPL is scheduled to start three days later.

“While they are still negotiating with the authorities, we are reconciled to the fact that we may have to quarantine our three players,” Mysore told ESPNcricinfo.

“They arrive on September 17, but our first game is on September 23, by which time they would’ve finished their [concessional six-day] quarantine. So it’s worked out well, and it’s good for the tournament,” he added.

Mysore also revealed that those players who will be entering the IPL bubble from another bio-secure environment including from England and Australia limited-overs series or the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, will not be expected to undergo the mandatory quarantine.

“What we did was put a plan together and shared it with the medical team at the IPL,” Mysore said. “We told them, ‘they’re in a bio-secure bubble in UK. What if we brought them on a sanitised charter flight and we took care of all the elements of immigration, testing, contactless stuff and everything to allow them to come right into a bubble here?’ To give credit to IPL, they took it very constructively and they have a written Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for that, which says if you’re coming from a bubble to another bubble, you don’t need the mandatory quarantine period.”

Last month, several members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent were tested positive for the coronavirus including two cricketers.