Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the fourth cricketer in IPL history to have hit 200 or more sixes. Rohit touched the milestone during the 14th over of MI innings against Kolkata Knight Riders when he stepped out to Kuldeep Yadav and deposited the ball over the long-on boundary.

Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in IPL history with 326 such hits to his name. He’s followed by AB de Villiers who has cleared the ropes 214 times followed by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni who has 212 sixes to his name.

Suresh Raina completes the top-five with 194 sixes so far but may not be able to add to it as he has opted out of this season citing personal reasons.

S. No Player Matches Runs Sixes 1 Chris Gayle 125 4484 326 2 AB de Villiers 155 4446 214 3 MS Dhoni 192 4461 212 4 Rohit Sharma 190* 4981* 200* 5 Suresh Raina 193 5368 194 6 Virat Kohli 178 5426 190 7 David Warner 127 4712 181 8 Shane Watson 136 3612 181 9 Kieron Pollard 150* 2773 177 10 Yusuf Pathan 174 3204 158

Mumbai Indians are hunting for their first win after having started the tournament on a losing note last Saturday. The defending champions lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

During the toss, Rohit admitted MI committed some mistakes but wants to leave the past behind.

“What happened in the past it’s past,” he said. “There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don’t make those mistakes.”