Ex Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik faced the heat on social media for another failure in the ongoing Indian Premier League. In a must-win game against the Royals, Karthik was needed to score runs and help Kolkata post a good total. But, he failed as he registered a first-ball duck. Rahul Tewatia got Karthik’s wicket and at a stage in the game when the Knights would have hoped to launch.

Karthik has amassed 169 in 14 games and that is poor considering his caliber to finish matches. He has faced flak for his poor show on social media after his failure in Dubai.

Here is how fans slammed Karthik:

1) Dinesh Karthik in Death Overs 2) Dinesh Karthik in Powerplay/Middle Overs pic.twitter.com/AK8onaXIdk Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) November 1, 2020

Karthik : Dont worry I am with Your team Todays Man Of the Match : Lord Dinesh Karthik sir pic.twitter.com/Tr3i5Stz1p jignesh (@gilatar90) November 1, 2020

The best IPL joke : Dinesh Karthik leaves captaincy to focus on his batting. The result: pic.twitter.com/eFMOGw8MPx Nara Ayyub (@BelanWaIi) November 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik taking pledge that he won’t score runs in middle overs no matter what.#RRvKKR #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/I65pmUqlmM Kshitiz Chauhan (@chauhankshitiz5) November 1, 2020

Earlier in the tournament, Karthik stepped aside as captain of the franchise and hand over the mantle to Eoin Morgan. His call to take a call as big as this was slammed by various cricketers.

Karthik is a veteran and is expected to come up with match-winning performances, but he seemed to have been not in the right frame of mind and that has continued with him all season.

Kolkata would like to win the game against Rajasthan and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.