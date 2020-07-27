Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik – who has featured for six different franchises – admitted on Sunday that KKR is the best-managed franchise in IPL. After the departure of former captain Gautam Gambhir, Karthik was brought onboard by the franchise in 2018 for a price of Rs 7.4 crore.

“I think I have come to probably one of the most balanced and loving franchises. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with KKR, easily the best franchise I have played for, in terms of ownership and the way they have taken care of all the players,” the cricketer said in a chat on the ‘RK Show’.

In the show, he also admitted that KKR handles its players well – in wins and losses. Adding further he said that the camaraderie in the team is good.

“The one thing that goes with being with other teams is you see how the owners, how they treat players, how they react to wins and losses. Over a period of time, I have realised that KKR is the best when it comes to handling of players, handling of wins and losses, and overall camaraderie and the relationship they tend to have through the year, irrespective of whether the IPL is going on or not.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman has played a total of 182 games, amassing 3,654 runs over the twelve seasons.

He also hailed team owners Shah Rukh Khan and Venky Mysore as ”wonderful” people.

“Only when you want to come back and play for the franchise that the extra effort that you need to give when push comes to shove will come out. And a lot of it is driven by Shah Rukh Khan and Venky Mysore. When you have wonderful people like that it makes playing the sport easy,” said Karthik.