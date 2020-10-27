Kings XI Punjab opener Mandeep Singh battled personal grief as he made a match-winning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2020 match on Monday. Mandeep's father passed away a couple of days back and the cricketer attended the funeral via video call. <p></p> <p></p>Mandeep scored an unbeaten 66 as KXIP chased down 150 in 18.5 overs for an eight-wicket win. <p></p> <p></p>KXIP captain KL Rahul said the way Mandeep batted, made everyone emotional. <p></p> <p></p>"With the bubble, you don't have your closed ones. The way he (Mandeep) played, it makes everyone emotional," Rahul said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul praised head coach Anil Kumble for the superb performances of his spinners Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. <p></p> <p></p>"When you have Anil Kumble as the coach, it's not surprising that we have two leg-spinners. Complete team effort, a lot of credit has to go to the coaches," Rahul said. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, their fifth on the trot, KXIP have jumped to the fourth spot in the standings. <p></p> <p></p>KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was rued the lack of partnerships barring him and opener Shubman Gill. <p></p> <p></p>Gill top-scored for his team with 57 off 45 followed by Morgan's 40. <p></p> <p></p>After the former champions had lost three wickets for just 10 runs, it was the duo who counterattacked to wrest control, adding 81 runs for the fourth wicket. <p></p> <p></p>"Disappointed with the partnerships, thought we could have scored more (runs). When we were three down, we wanted a partnership going," Morgan said. "Around 180-190 would have been a good score, but we kept losing wickets. That's one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;