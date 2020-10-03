KXIP vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

22 matches have been played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings so far. 13 times CSK have emerged victorious and the rest have been won by KXIP. CSK are struggling with the bat – their top order is failing to give a strong start leaving their middle and lower order with a lot to do. In a stark contrast, KXIP top order is sparkling with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal jousting for the purple cap. Their issues? They are failing to close out the matches in death overs. An intriguing contest awaits.

WEATHER FORECAST

Well, it’s going to be a hot day. Yes. Surprised? We didn’t think so either. The temperature will reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius and touch a low of 28 degrees Celsius. Wait. There’s 10 per cent chance of rain. Ah! Now that’s a surprise. But we all now it’s not going to happen. Or will it?

KXIP vs CSK Pitch And Toss Report

In the last two matches, teams batting first have gone on to win the match. However, CSK captain MS Dhoni and KXIP captain KL Rahul have so far preferred chasing. The logic? Dew. So far it hasn’t played a major role. Looks like either team will continue prefer chasing. Toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

KXIP vs CSK Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul (captain), Sam Curran (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar

KXIP vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

KXIP: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman,

CSK: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

KXIP vs CSK Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen