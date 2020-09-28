Kings XI Punjab cricketer Nicholas Pooran last night pulled of a sensational fielding effort that has left the cricketing legends wide-eyed with the attempt being hailed as the ‘best ever’.

Pooran, standing at deep mid-wicket region, went after an aerial pull shot from Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson during the eighth over. He flung himself over the boundary, took the catch with his both hands but then as he was about to land on the ground, threw the ball back into the playing field, saving a certain six.

Can’t stop watching this catch by Nicholas Pooran pic.twitter.com/LMnM22RyLu Bunny (@Bunny_I_) September 27, 2020

From Sachin Tendulkar to Ian Bishop, cricketing world hailed the superlative effort.

“This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!” Tendulkar tweeted during the match.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

South Africa fielding legend Jonty Rhodes, who is contracted to KXIP, was sitting in the dug-out and was seen beaming as he stood up and applauded Pooran’s attempt.

Later, Rhodes took to Twitter, responding to Tendulkar’s post saying it has been one of the best defensive fielding displays he has ever seen.

“When the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar says it is, then there really is no question about it being the best save, ever,” Rhodes wrote.

“Fantastic work by Nicholas Pooran who inspired the rest of the Kings XI Punjab fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach,” he added.

When the #godofcricket @sachin_rt says it is, then there really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach https://t.co/tBZoyJ97HJ Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

Iab Bishop wrote, “Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness.”

Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness. Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

Pooran’s effort was one of the memorable performances from a record-breaking chase with RR pulling off the highest succesfull chase in IPL’s history.

KXIP were powered by a maiden century from opener Mayank Agarwal – the second fastest by an Indian in the l league – as they posted a massive 223/3 after being asked to bat first in Sharjah.

In reply, excellent innings from captain Steve Smith (50 off 27), Sanju Samson (85 off 42) and Rahul Tewatia (53 off 41) helped RR overhaul the target with three deliveries to spare.