Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when his place in the playing XI was confirmed to him. <p></p> <p></p>Displaying a range of shots and confidence in striking the ball hard and clean, the 20-year-old scored a 42-ball 56 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. <p></p> <p></p>"I was very nervous upon hearing the news of making my debut. But when I came to bat I settled down after playing a few balls," Padikkal told Yuzvendra Chahal during an interaction after the match. <p></p> <p></p>Padikkal said he has learnt a lot from RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>"The last one month that we practiced, I learnt a lot from Virat <em>bhaiya</em>. I kept asking him questions whenever I was around him. Even today, when I was playing with (Aaron) Finch, he showed a lot of confidence in me," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 164, SRH were 121 for two before Chahal triggered a collapse with his twin strike in successive balls as they were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about the 16th over (his last over) which changed the complexion of the game, Chahal said he looked to bowl an attacking line with a defensive field. <p></p> <p></p>"It was an important over. I was thinking it could go for runs and also can be in our team's favour. My mindset was to pick wickets even though we set a defensive field. But the chat with Virat <em>bhaiya</em> was about bowling attacking line because only wickets can turn the match," Chahal said. <p></p> <p></p>"The first ball I kept it at the leg stump, because it difficult to hit. When Vijay Shankar came, AB and Virat said let's bowl a googly, something that I was practising in the nets. We knew if it lands properly it will be difficult for a new batsman to read." <p></p> <p></p>Chahal said he was nervous to play after a long time due to the COVID-19 break. "I was a little nervous but I backed myself. The ball was wet due to dew in the field. But I have trained hard at the nets to bowl with wet balls," he said.