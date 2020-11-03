SRH vs MI, Match 56, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 56 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 56 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 56 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs MI from Dubai here.

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.