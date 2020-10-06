MI vs RR 2020 IPL 13, Match 20 Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 20 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 20 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 20 of IPL 2020 between MI vs RR from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 20 MI vs RR IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and MI vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their Indian line-up slightly when they try to pull their IPL campaign out of the current rot against a supremely confident Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Starting with a bang at Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Royals have suddenly hit a slump on bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi with their willow-wielders not looking half as menacing as they did during the first two games.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, MI vs RR in Abu Dhabi – Toss at 7 PM IST

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games and are currently on top of the table by virtue of a better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, also on six points. After a heart-breaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ‘Super Over’, the defending champions bounced back in style, defeating Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively. The best part of MI’s camaign so far is that they have ticked almost all the boxes with skipper Rohit Sharma (176) in good touch and now Quinton de Kock also looking ominous. Kieron Pollard is consistent as ever, Ishan Kishan has looked solid and Hardik Pandya is also finishing games with the bat. MI’s replacement pacer James Pattinson (7 wickets) has been a revelation alongside the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah and the crafty Trent Boult. Once Hardik starts bowling, all the pieces of the puzzle will nicely fit in.

In contrast, Royals would like to arrest the slide before Ben Stokes completes his quarantine and is available from the October 11 game. One of the primary reasons of their fall has been the poor form of Jos Buttler – 47 runs from 3 games – along with yet another dismal show from Jaydev Unadkat – 1 wicket from 4 games – at 9.97 economy. The young Riyan Parag has also seemed completely out-of-depth unlike last year.

Skipper Steve Smith might consider dropping Parag, who is not exactly a top of the line off-spinner, and give another much-talked-about youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal a go at the top of the order. Smith might bring himself in the middle to give stability to the line-up.

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.