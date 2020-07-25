In a bid to leave no stone unturned and get acclimatized to conditions, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings outfit are set to reach UAE a week ahead of the other franchises, according to a report in <em>gulfnews.com. </em>CSK is slated to reach UAE in the second week of August unlike other franchises, who will make it in the third week. <p></p> <p></p>It is also because CSK players would be rusty after a long break due to the pandemic, they want to get started early. Arguably one of the most popular franchises, eyes would be on Dhoni - who is making a comeback - and his team who missed out on the title to Mumbai Indians. While the schedule is announced, the fixtures are not out as yet, but in all probability, CSK - who were runner's up in the last edition would lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians, which would make for a mouthwatering clash. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from Dhoni, the likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Sharadul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will be accompanying the squad. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the year, CSK had a training camp in M. Chidambaram Stadium where Dhoni was present, but the camp had to be called off due to the rise in coronavirus numbers. Dhoni - who turned 39 a month back - would look to prove his critics wrong by putting up stellar performances and pushing his case for a national comeback with the T20 World Cup to be played early next year.