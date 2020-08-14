Chennai Super Kings pacer Depak Chahar's sister Malti reacted after her brother left for Delhi to meet his teammates before leaving for Chennai to attend the six-day training camp at Chepauk on Friday ahead of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE. Malti - who is active on social media and has a reasonably good following - shared a video where she is in the company of Deepak, who is driving the car and is heading to the airport. <p></p> <p></p>Chahar was joined by Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, and MS Dhoni - who flew in from Ranchi. The flight is scheduled to land in Chennai in the evening and a massive reception is expected for the side who will be leaving for UAE on August 21. As per reports, CSK would be staying in a resort near the iconic Burj Khalifa. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video shared by Malti: <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CD1MTWYD_v3/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CD1MTWYD_v3/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Me when he's leaving for ipl 2020&#x1f483;&#x1f3fb;&#x1f601; @deepak_chahar9 already missing you&#x1f618; #whistlepodu #yellow #love #ipl2020</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/maltichahar/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Malti Chahar(Meenu)</a> (@maltichahar) on Aug 13, 2020 at 6:31am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Deepak could stay away from home for a longer period as he could be named in the Indian squad for the white-ball series against Australia which happens after the T20 tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Deepak's brother Rahul - who is a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise would also join his team soon in the financial capital - where the quarantining of the players has already started. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final would take place on November 10. Three venues would be used throughout the 51-day period to minimise the travel for players amid the pandemic. As per the rules, after landing in the UAE, all the players have to undergo a seven-day quarantine period.