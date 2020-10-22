On Sunday, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab dished out what is being called as the greatest IPL match in the league’s 13-year history. The two teams finished on level terms after the stipulated 40 overs with the contest going into Super Over.

As luck would have it, even that failed to produce a result and therefore, as per the rules, another Super Over was held. And KXIP went on to win that thanks to Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal who helped their team achieve the target with two deliveries to spare.

While the day will be remembered as one of the finest in IPL history considering an earlier contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders was also decided by Super Over, a certain fan managed to steal some of the limelight away from the cricketers.

During the course of the MI vs KXIP match, a mystery girl was repeatedly shown on the big screen and the TV for her myriad expressions that sent the Twitterverse into an overdrive as they began their search for the identity of the cricket fan.

The social media sensation has been revealed as one Riana Lalwani whose n0n-verified Instagram account bio reads “that super over girl”.

According to news agency IANS, Lalwani is a KXIP fan who did her schooling from Jumeirah College in Dubai and is currently pursuing graduation from the University of Warwick in Coventry, England.

Lalwani is the latest in the list of IPL fans who have achieved overnight stardom after going viral on social media.