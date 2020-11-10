In the summit clash of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the quest to defend their title at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals will play their first final since the inception of the tournament will face an uphill task against Mumbai Indians, who have beaten them thrice this season with comfortable margins. The positive point for DC is that their key players like Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer are high on confidence after blistering performances against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. Opener Shikhar Dhawan is also in sublime touch as he has slammed 603 runs in the season, second-most after KL Rahul. On the other side, MI have played dominant cricket throughout the season, with contributions from almost every player of the team. The only area of concerns for the defending champions is the form of their skipper Rohit Sharma. The stylish opening batsman is going through a rough phase with the bat, but other batsmen in the team are performing exceedingly well to cover-up his errors. It is going to be a cracker of a contest when MI will go up against DC on Tueday in the final of IPL 2020. Here are the details of when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final match live online and on Television.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final will take place on Tuesday, November 10.

What are the timings of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07.00 PM IST.

Where is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final being played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where can you live stream the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

What are the squads for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Final?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey, Harshal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav