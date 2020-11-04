MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Predictions

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns for the third time this season and this time, a spot in the final is on offer. MI have been head and shoulders above the rest, entering the qualifiers after finishing top. DC were also going MI’s way before crashing to four straight defeats and thus exposing their vulnerabilities in the process. Ricky Ponting will aim to iron out the creases and hope a refreshed DC take the field against the might of MI.

MI rested their premier pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday and were handed a 10-wicket thrashing. However, that doesn’t mean they have suddenly lost their mojo. It was their final league match before the playoffs and they wanted to give a couple of players chances before the all-important matches. They will be back to full strength and with captain Rohit Sharma also recovering from a hamstring injury, they will be high on confidence.

Head to Head

So far, these two teams have squared off 26 times before with MI winning on 14 occasions while DC winning the rest. The two meetings this season between them have gone Mumbai’s ways.

MI vs DC Weather Forecast

MI vs DC Pitch And Toss Report

Mumbai have the batting arsenal to post totals in excess of 170 even on slowish pitches. Delhi, on paper, do have the firepower to match MI but it’s been long since they have fired in unison. If dew comes into play, the team chasing will have a big advantage. Win toss, opt to field first.

MI vs DC Live Streaming

MI vs DC Fantasy Tips

Quinton de Kock (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada

MI vs DC Predicted Playing XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs DC Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai