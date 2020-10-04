Manish Pandey at long-on pulled off a blinder to sent Ishant Kishan back in the hut with five overs remaining on Sunday in Sharjah. Over the years, Pandey has shown that he is one of the best. The wicket was also important because Kishan was set on 31 off 27 balls. Kishan had the power in the shot but not the elevation. His cameo was laced with two sixes and a four.

Manish rushed across from long-on, threw himself at the ball – was parallel to the ground when he completed the two-handed catch and then had the sense to make sure that it didn’t pop out when his elbow hit the ground.

Kishan has been in good form this season, falling one run shy off a century against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandey too has been in among the runs and the Hyderabad franchise would hope his good form with the bat continues in Sharjah against the defending champions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah